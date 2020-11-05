News
Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet looking to improve despite win

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet looking to improve despite win

Source: PTI
November 05, 2020 00:37 IST
Velocity's Veda Krishnamurthy bats in their opening match win against Supernovas on Wednesday

IMAGE: Velocity's Veda Krishnamurthy bats in their opening match win against Supernovas on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers during the slog overs resulted in her team's five-wicket defeat against Velocity, here on Wednesday.

Supernovas could not defend their modest 126 for eight in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge.             

"To win games you need to keep bowling well. Whatever we thought, in the last couple of overs, we didn't bowl according to plan. They batted really well… got to appreciate that," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"In our last four batting overs, we didn't utilise (them) well. Even a single per ball would have been good enough but we didn't get that. Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning, only then can you survive in this tournament," she said.

Harmanpreet chose not to blame conditions for the defeat.

 

"We need to come back with a positive approach. There was a bit of dew in the end but it's part of the conditions. Felt we simply did not bowl well in the last couple of overs," she said.

Winning captain Mithali Raj said she was expecting a total in the range of 120-130 in the first innings.

"Wish we had a decent opening start, because in low scoring games that's important. Losing Danny Wyatt was big because she's a main player, and a bit nervous too. But Veda played well, with Sushma and Sune too," she said.

Mithali said the Women's T20 Challenge was a good platform to help "our younger players".

"They can see Harmanpreet, Smriti and so on and prepare with them."

They next play Trailblazers on Thursday.

"Back to back games can be difficult, because we aren't getting time to recover, but that is what it is. When we wake up, we'll be preparing again."

Sune Luus, who was adjudged player of the match for her 37-run knock under pressure, said she did not find the slow conditions much challenging.

"It was quite difficult that we needed 62 in 42 when I walked in. They were bowling well. Sushma rotated the strike well with me. I didn't find the surface too difficult at all. It was coming onto the bat. Couple of sixes from the girls was a testament to how good the wicket was," she insisted.

"The pitch played the same both innings, it depends more on your style of cricket. This is such a great opportunity to be here, in these crazy times. It's extremely great to be playing again. Really enjoying it."

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

