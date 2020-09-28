PHOTOS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Last updated on: September 28, 2020 22:08 IST

Images from Monday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal led the assault for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring scoring 54 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians, in the IPL match in Dubai, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batsmen came up with a superb display to amass 201 for 3 in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, in Dubai, on Monday.

After openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal blazed away early, A B De Villiers stepped on the accelerator in the latter part of the innings to give the Royal Challengers a healthy total.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers turned the clock back with some magnificent hitting. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

All three batsmen registered half-centuries. Padikkal scored 54 off 40 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes; Finch 52 off 34, including 7 fours and a six; and de Villiers 55 off 24, studded with 4 fours and as many sixes.

Skipper Virat Kohli failed again, picking just 3 off 11 deliveries.

All the Mumbai Indians bowlers were pathetic. Bumrah, in particular, was disappointing, clobbered for 42 runs without any return.

James Pattinson was taken to the cleaners for 51, while Trent Boult was slightly better with figures of 2 for 34.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar is congratulated by skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Pattinson, bowling the last over, started with a dot ball, but Shivam Dube then hit him for back-to-back sixes, one over cover and the next over mid-wicket, before ending the innings with a huge one straight down the ground to take the score past the 200 mark.

The last five overs produced 78 runs, with Shivam Dube scoring 27 not out off 10 balls. 20 runs came off the final one.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch sends one over the ropes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The lanky Padikkal's second IPL half-ton will be remembered for the two sixes he hit off fast bowler Pattinson. The first saw the left-hander rock on the backfoot and punch it over mid-off, while the next was a stand and deliver shot straight into the sightscreen.

This was after Finch took on the Mumbai attack in the Powerplay overs and attacked both Bolt and Pattinson with gusto. When leg spinner Chahar was introduced into the attack, Finch hit him for three boundaries as the 50 came off 31 balls. At that point Padikkal was only on 16.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hit three sixes and a four in his 10-ball 27. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Once Finch was caught off a slower delivery from Boult, in came Kohli and looked as rusty as he was in the last match during his nine-ball stay.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma changed Chahar's end, and it yielded result as a delivery stopped on Kohli and his lazy inside-out lofted shot was gleefully accepted at extra cover by Rohit.