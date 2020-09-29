Top Performers: Kishan-Pollard take it to the wire

September 29, 2020 08:50 IST

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard stitched a 119-run partnership in their run chase on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Wow! If it was Rahul Tewatia's night on Sunday, Monday evening belonged to not one, but two batsmen -- the Mumbai Indians duo of Ishan Kishan and veteran Keiron Pollard.

The pair took a leaf out of the Rajasthan Royals batsman to give the Mumbai Indians belief and take them near the finish line.

While Kishan looked in ominous touch the moment he arrived at the crease, getting off the mark with a cracking boundary past backward point, Pollard took a few balls before the fireworks began.

22-year-old Kishan came in when Mumbai were struggling at 23 for 2 in the 3rd over.

He got going in no time and although Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli kept changing the bowlers around, early in the Mumbai innings, Kishan looked completely at ease against both spin and pace.

He was starting to build a partnership with Quinton de Kock but before it could bloom, the South African perished, an ambitious slog sweep lands in the hands of the waiting Pawan Negi at deep mid-wicket.

Hardik Pandya was in next and he played perfect foil to Kishan, who was timing the ball beautifully while finding the big runs.

RCB's leg spinners were not a threat neither were the pacers as he took to the attack against Navdeep Saini, clobbering him for two sixes.

Hardik was out soon and even as the equation was 119 needed off the last 8 overs, Kishan was undeterred. He then joined forces with Pollard at 78/4 to script a miraculous turnaround.

They didn't care much for spin or pace and it only made them more intent at getting across the line as Kishan got to his fifty off 38 deliveries -- reaching his landmark off a massive six over the cow corner region.

Pollard was lucky as the butter-fingered RCB fielders gifted him a few reprieves in the death overs -- particularly in the 17th over. He tore into Adam Zampa taking him down for 27 runs in the over.

Pollard got to his 50 in the next over as Yuzvendra Chahal took a hammering as 22 came off the 18th.

Mumbai eventually fell short by one run getting 89 runs off the last five overs after Kishan was dismissed for 89 in the final over and Pollard's last-ball four forced the match into a Super Over.