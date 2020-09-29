Rohit reveals why Ishan Kishan did not bat in Super Over

Source:

September 29, 2020 08:53 IST

'He was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him in but he was not feeling fresh'

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma conceded that Royal Challengers held better nerves than his team.

The small built Ishan Kishan put up a powerhouse performance scoring 99 off 58 balls with nine sixes while Kieron Pollard's 60 off 24 saw them match RCB's total of 201.

However Saini bowled fast and straight in the Super conceding only seven with Hardik Pandya getting out. Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful as Jasprit Bumrah couldn't defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary.

"Nothing to take away from RCB. They stuck to their plans, although we put them under pressure, they held their nerve more than us. It was a great game of cricket; we were not in the game at all when we started with the bat."

"But great innings by Ishan there to get us back in the game and then Polly (Kieron Pollard) was brilliant as usual."

Rohit said Kishan was drained and not feeling fresh, hence did not bat in the Super Over.

"He was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him in but he was not feeling fresh and Hardik is somebody we trust hitting the long-balls but it is not coming off."

Rohit said that they did not start well and hence could not get back from there.

"It is just that we couldn't start well. I thought we could get that 200 with the batting power we had but we could not get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs."

He was confident that the match was on till Pollard was around.

“We lost a few wickets there and could not get back. With Polly being there, anything can happen and with Ishan hitting the ball really well, we had that belief that we could get it."