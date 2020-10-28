IPL 2020, Week 5: All the Hits & Misses

October 28, 2020 13:00 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the fifth week of IPL 2020.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami is congratulated by his Kings XI Punjab teammates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen Rahul Tripathi during the IPL game in Sharjah, October 26.

KXIP have won five consecutive games and resurrected their IPL 2020 campaign from the dead. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Standings

Rank Team Games Won Lost Points NRR 1 (2) Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 14 1.252 2 (1) Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 14 0.434 3 (3) Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 0.092 4 (4) Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 12 -0.476 5 (6) Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 10 -0.103 6 (8) Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 7 (5) Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 0.029 8 (7) Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the fourth week

Synopsis of matches

# Date Venue Batted 1st Score Batted 2nd Score Result 1 19-09-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 162-9 (20) CSK 166-5 (19.2) CSK won by 5 wickets 2 20-09-2020 Dubai DC 157-8 (20) KXIP 157-8 (20) Tied (DC won in Super Over) 3 21-09-2020 Dubai RCB 163-5 (20) SRH 153 (19.4) RCB won by 10 runs 4 22-09-2020 Sharjah RR 216-7 (20) CSK 200-6 (20) RR won by 16 runs 5 23-09-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 195-5 (20) KKR 146-9 (20) MI won by 49 runs 6 24-09-2020 Dubai KXIP 206-3 (20) RCB 109 (17) KXIP won by 97 runs 7 25-09-2020 Dubai DC 175-3 (20) CSK 131-7 (20) DC won by 44 runs 8 26-09-2020 Abu Dhabi SRH 142-4 (20) KKR 145-3 (18) KKR won by 7 wickets 9 27-09-2020 Sharjah KXIP 223-2 (20) RR 226-6 (19.3) RR won by 4 wickets 10 28-09-2020 Dubai RCB 201-3 (20) MI 201-5 (20) Tied (RCB won in Super Over) 11 29-09-2020 Abu Dhabi SRH 162-4 (20) DC 147-7 (20) SRH won by 15 runs 12 30-09-2020 Dubai KKR 174-6 (20) RR 137-9 (20) KKR won by 37 runs 13 01-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 191-4 (20) KXIP 143-8 (20) MI won by 48 runs 14 02-10-2020 Dubai SRH 164-5 (20) CSK 157-5 (20) SRH won by 7 runs 15 03-10-2020 Abu Dhabi RR 154-6 (20) RCB 158-2 (19.1) RCB won by 8 wickets 16 03-10-2020 Sharjah DC 228-4 (20) KKR 210-8 (20) DC won by 18 runs 17 04-10-2020 Sharjah MI 208-5 (20) SRH 174-7 (20) MI won by 34 runs 18 04-10-2020 Dubai KXIP 178-4 (20) CSK 181-0 (17.4) CSK won by 10 wickets 19 05-10-2020 Dubai DC 196-4 (20) RCB 137-9 (20) DC won by 59 runs 20 06-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 193-4 (20) RR 136 (18.1) MI won by 57 runs 21 07-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 167 (20) CSK 157-5 (20) KKR won by 10 runs 22 08-10-2020 Dubai SRH 201-6 (20) KXIP 132 (16.5) SRH won by 69 runs 23 09-10-2020 Sharjah DC 184-8 (20) RR 138 (19.4) DC won by 46 runs 24 10-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 164-6 (20) KXIP 162-5 (20) KKR won by 2 runs 25 10-10-2020 Dubai RCB 169-4 (20) CSK 132-8 (20) RCB won by 37 runs 26 11-10-2020 Dubai SRH 158-4 (20) RR 163-5 (19.5) RR won by 5 wickets 27 11-10-2020 Abu Dhabi DC 162-4 (20) MI 166-5 (19.4) MI won by 5 wickets 28 12-10-2020 Sharjah RCB 194-2 (20) KKR 112-9 (20) RCB won by 82 runs 29 13-10-2020 Dubai CSK 167-6 (20) SRH 147-8 (20) CSK won by 20 runs 30 14-10-2020 Dubai DC 161-7 (20) RR 148-8 (20) DC won by 13 runs 31 15-10-2020 Sharjah RCB 171-6 (20) KXIP 177-2 (20) KXIP won by 8 wickets 32 16-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 148-5 (20) MI 149-2 (16.5) MI won by 8 wickets 33 17-10-2020 Dubai RR 177-6 (20) RCB 179-3 (19.4) RCB won by 7 wickets 34 17-10-2020 Sharjah CSK 179-4 (20) DC 185-5 (19.5) DC won by 5 wickets 35 18-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 163-5 (20) SRH 163-6 (20) Tied (KKR won in Super Over) 36 18-10-2020 Dubai MI 176-6 (20) KXIP 176-6 (20) Tied (KXIP won in Super Over) 37 19-10-2020 Abu Dhabi CSK 125-5 (20) RR 126-3 (17.3) RR won by 7 wickets 38 20-10-2020 Dubai DC 164-5 (20) KXIP 167-5 (19) KXIP won by 5 wickets 39 21-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 84-8 (20) RCB 85-2 (13.3) RCB won by 8 wickets 40 22-10-2020 Dubai RR 154-6 (20) SRH 156-2 (18.1) SRH won by 8 wickets 41 23-10-2020 Sharjah CSK 114-9 (20) MI 116-0 (12.2) MI won by 10 wickets 42 24-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 194-6 (20) DC 135-9 (20) KKR won by 59 runs 43 24-10-2020 Dubai KXIP 126-7 (20) SRH 114 (19.5) KXIP won by 12 runs 44 25-10-2020 Dubai RCB 145-6 (20) CSK 150-2 (18.4) CSK won by 8 wickets 45 25-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 195-5 (20) RR 196-2 (18.2) RR won by 8 wickets 46 25-10-2020 Dubai RCB 145-6 (20) CSK 150-2 (18.4) CSK won by 8 wickets

Summary of results

Total matches: 45

Won by side batting first: 23 (51%)

Won by side batting second: 18 (40%)

Won in Super Over after a tie: 4 (9%)

Teams’ batting and bowling

Team Games RS WL RPW RPO RC WT RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 12 1,859 62 29.98 7.88 1950 64 30.46 8.49 Delhi Capitals 11 1,894 64 29.59 8.61 1789 74 24.17 8.19 Kings XI Punjab 11 1,847 60 30.78 8.55 1854 67 27.67 8.66 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 1,707 75 22.76 7.83 1747 53 32.96 8.30 Mumbai Indians 11 1,952 50 39.04 9.34 1762 68 25.91 8.16 Rajasthan Royals 12 1,971 78 25.26 8.45 2106 54 39.00 8.88 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 1,711 52 32.90 8.17 1742 63 27.65 7.97 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 1,734 66 26.27 7.96 1725 64 26.95 8.03 Total 45 14,675 507 28.94 8.34 14675 507 28.94 8.34

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

Scoring pattern in each over

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 532 15 540 5.91 35.46 2 563 19 540 6.25 29.63 3 731 25 540 8.12 29.24 4 747 23 540 8.30 32.47 5 785 24 540 8.72 32.70 6 723 21 540 8.03 34.42 7 643 15 540 7.14 42.86 8 667 15 540 7.41 44.46 9 754 18 540 8.37 41.88 10 678 19 540 7.53 35.68 11 661 22 540 7.34 30.04 12 618 23 540 6.86 26.86 13 706 19 536 7.90 37.15 14 730 29 531 8.24 25.17 15 825 25 528 9.37 33.00 16 748 36 528 8.50 20.77 17 904 29 526 10.31 31.17 18 898 39 505 10.66 23.02 19 848 43 476 10.68 19.72 20 914 48 439 12.49 19.04

Scoring pattern in different phases

Overs Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1-6 540 4,081 127 32.13 7.55 7-15 805.5 6,282 185 33.95 7.79 16-20 412.2 4,312 195 22.11 10.45 Total 1758.1 14,675 507 28.94 8.34

Scoring at each ground

Mts Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO Dubai 20 786.2 6439 234 27.51 8.18 Abu Dhabi 16 620.3 4981 173 28.79 8.02 Sharjah 9 351.2 3255 100 32.55 9.26 Total 45 1758.1 14,675 507 28.94 8.34

Break-up of sixes hit (566)

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Stars Ben Stokes and Sanju decimated the Mumbai Indians attack. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

For Vs Chennai Super Kings 65 63 Delhi Capitals 66 66 Kings XI Punjab 73 77 Kolkata Knight Riders 61 58 Mumbai Indians 100 62 Rajasthan Royals 91 103 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 72 Sunrisers Hyderabad 53 65

Highest totals

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hits one into the stands during his unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 228-4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020 210-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 208-5 20 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 04-10-2020 206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020 201-3 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 201-5 20 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020 201-6 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020 200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020

Highest at Abu Dhabi: 196-2 (in 18.2 overs), Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on 25-10-2020

Lowest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 84-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 109 17 R. Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020 112-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Sharjah 12-10-2020 114-9 20 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sharjah 23-10-2020 114 19.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-10-2020 125-5 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 19-10-2020 126-7 20 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 24-10-2020 131-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 132 16.5 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Dubai 08-10-2020 132-8 20 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020

Highest powerplay scores

Score For Vs Venue Date 69-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 63-0 Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai 05-10-2020 60-0 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Dubai 04-10-2020 60-0 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 59-1 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 59-0 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 59-1 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 59-1 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 58-0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020 58-0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 18-10-2020 58-2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Dubai 22-10-2020

Lowest powerplay scores

Total For Vs Venue Date 17-4 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 23-3 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 20-09-2020 24-5 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sharjah 23-10-2020 25-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020 26-2 Chennai Super Kings R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 10-10-2020 26-1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Dubai 11-10-2020

Highest individual scores

IMAGE: K L Rahul, who has not yet relinquished the orange cap for the batsman who scores the most number of runs in an IPL season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 107* 60 14 3 BA Stokes RR MI Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 106* 61 12 3 S Dhawan DC KXIP Dubai 20-10-2020 106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 101* 58 14 1 S Dhawan DC CSK Sharjah 17-10-2020 99 58 2 9 IP Kishan MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 97 55 7 6 JM Bairstow SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 90* 52 4 4 V Kohli RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020 89 60 7 4 MA Agarwal KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 88* 38 7 6 SS Iyer DC KKR Sharjah 03-10-2020

Leading run-scorers

Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul KXIP 11 567 132* 63.00 133.41 1 5 S Dhawan DC 11 471 106* 58.87 148.11 2 2 V Kohli RCB 11 415 90* 59.28 125.00 0 3 F du Plessis CSK 12 401 87* 40.10 140.70 0 4 MA Agarwal KXIP 10 398 106 39.80 155.46 1 2 SS Iyer DC 11 382 88* 38.20 130.37 0 2 Q de Kock MI 11 374 78* 41.55 143.29 0 4 DA Warner SRH 11 370 60 37.00 127.58 0 2 JM Bairstow SRH 11 345 97 31.36 126.83 0 3 DB Padikkal RCB 11 343 63 31.18 122.93 0 3

Highest strike-rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)

SR Team Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 198.14 JC Archer RR 12 107 27* 21.40 0 0 198.14 KA Pollard MI 11 214 60* 107.00 0 1 182.11 HH Pandya MI 11 224 60* 37.33 0 1 174.19 AB de Villiers RCB 11 324 73* 54.00 0 4 173.01 N Pooran KXIP 11 327 77 40.87 0 2 162.09 RA Jadeja CSK 12 201 50 40.20 0 1 157.48 SV Samson RR 12 326 85 29.63 0 3 155.70 MP Stoinis DC 11 232 53* 25.77 0 2 155.46 MA Agarwal KXIP 10 398 106 39.80 1 2 154.16 SO Hetmyer DC 8 111 45 22.20 0 0 150.00 SP Narine KKR 7 108 64 18.00 0 1

Lowest strike-rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)

Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KM Jadhav CSK 8 62 26 20.66 93.93 0 0 V Shankar SRH 6 97 52* 24.25 101.04 0 1 GJ Maxwell KXIP 11 102 32 14.57 102.00 0 0 RD Gaikwad CSK 4 70 65* 23.33 104.47 0 1 MK Lomror RR 3 59 47 19.66 109.25 0 0 AJ Finch RCB 11 236 52 21.45 111.84 0 1 S Gill KKR 11 321 70* 32.10 111.84 0 2 RV Uthappa RR 10 160 41 16.00 115.10 0 0 W Sundar RCB 11 75 30 18.75 117.18 0 0 RR Pant DC 8 217 38 31.00 117.29 0 0 MS Dhoni CSK 12 199 47* 28.42 118.45 0 0

Fastest 50s

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran hits out during the IPL game against the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 17 N Pooran 77 KXIP SRH Dubai 08-10-2020 19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020 20 KA Pollard 60* MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 20 HH Pandya 60* MI RR Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 22 KD Karthik 58 KKR KXIP Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020 22 AB de Villiers 55* RCB RR Dubai 17-10-2020 23 AB de Villiers 55* RCB MI Dubai 28-09-2020 23 PK Garg 51* SRH CSK Dubai 02-10-2020 23 AB de Villiers 73* RCB KKR Sharjah 12-10-2020

Slowest 50: 51 balls, V Shankar, SRH v RR, Dubai, 22-10-2020

Fastest 100s

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after completing a hundred. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue 45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 57 S Dhawan 101* DC CSK Sharjah 17-10-2020 57 S Dhawan 106* DC KXIP Dubai 20-10-2020 59 BA Stokes 107* RR MI Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

Most sixes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson on the attack. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six SV Samson 23 207 9.00 N Pooran 22 189 8.59 IP Kishan 20 209 10.45 KL Rahul 20 425 21.25 AB de Villiers 19 186 9.79 HH Pandya 18 123 6.83 KA Pollard 18 108 6.00 Q de Kock 17 260 15.29 R Tewatia 16 156 9.75 EJG Morgan 16 230 14.38 RG Sharma 15 201 13.40 MK Pandey 15 248 16.53 MA Agarwal 15 256 17.07

Hitting sixes most frequently (minimum 5 sixes)

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six JC Archer 10 54 5.40 KA Pollard 18 108 6.00 SO Hetmyer 11 72 6.55 HH Pandya 18 123 6.83 AR Patel 5 39 7.80 N Pooran 22 189 8.59 SV Samson 23 207 9.00 SR Dubey 8 75 9.38 R Tewatia 16 156 9.75 AB de Villiers 19 186 9.79 CH Gayle 10 99 9.90

Note: GJ Maxwell has faced most balls (100) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by KM Jadhav (66)

Best bowling in a match

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged five wickets for 20 runs to send Delhi Capitals crashing in Abu Dhabi, October 24, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 5-20 VV Chakravarthy KKR DC Abu Dhabi 24-10-2020 4-18 TA Boult MI CSK Sharjah 23-10-2020 4-20 JJ Bumrah MI RR Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 4-24 K Rabada DC RCB Dubai 05-10-2020 4-26 CH Morris RCB RR Dubai 17-10-2020 3-8 M Siraj RCB KKR Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 3-12 Rashid Khan SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 3-14 Rashid Khan SRH DC Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 3-15 Mohammed Shami KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 3-15 LH Ferguson KKR SRH Abu Dhabi 18-10-2020

Leading wicket-takers

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates Jofra Archer's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Team Games Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg RPO Best 4W K Rabada DC 11 43.4 1 334 23 14.52 7.64 4-24 1 JC Archer RR 12 47.4 0 320 17 18.82 6.71 3-19 0 JJ Bumrah MI 11 44.0 0 331 17 19.47 7.52 4-20 1 Mohammed Shami KXIP 11 42.4 0 360 17 21.17 8.43 3-15 0 YS Chahal RCB 11 42.0 0 296 16 18.50 7.04 3-18 0 TA Boult MI 11 43.2 2 357 16 22.31 8.23 4-18 1 Rashid Khan SRH 11 44.0 1 233 14 16.64 5.29 3-12 0 AA Nortje DC 10 40.0 0 306 14 21.85 7.65 3-33 0 RD Chahar MI 11 39.0 0 295 13 22.69 7.56 2-18 0 SM Curran CSK 12 37.0 0 308 13 23.69 8.32 3-19 0 VV Chakravarthy KKR 10 40.0 0 282 12 23.50 7.05 5-20 1 DL Chahar CSK 12 46.0 2 335 12 27.91 7.28 2-18 0 JL Pattinson MI 8 29.3 0 256 11 23.27 8.67 2-19 0 T Natarajan SRH 11 42.5 1 364 11 33.09 8.49 2-24 0 CH Morris RCB 6 23.4 1 136 10 13.60 5.74 4-26 1 R Bishnoi KXIP 11 39.0 0 290 10 29.00 7.43 3-29 0

Best economy (Minimum 8 overs)

RPO Team Games Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 5.16 LH Ferguson KKR 3 12.0 0 62 5 12.40 3-15 0 5.29 Rashid Khan SRH 11 44.0 1 233 14 16.64 3-12 0 5.72 W Sundar RCB 11 37.0 1 212 6 35.33 2-16 0 5.74 CH Morris RCB 6 23.4 1 136 10 13.60 4-26 1 5.78 AR Patel DC 10 32.0 0 185 8 23.12 2-18 0 6.26 V Shankar SRH 6 11.2 0 71 3 23.66 1-14 0 6.40 JR Hazlewood CSK 3 10.0 0 64 1 64.00 1-19 0 6.71 JC Archer RR 12 47.4 0 320 17 18.82 3-19 0 6.98 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 14.1 0 99 3 33.00 2-25 0

Worst economy (Minimum 8 overs)

RPO Team Games Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 11.75 LT Ngidi CSK 2 8.0 0 94 4 23.50 3-38 0 11.70 A Rajpoot RR 6 17.0 0 199 2 99.50 1-39 0 11.44 TK Curran RR 5 18.1 0 208 3 69.33 1-37 0 11.21 TU Deshpande DC 4 14.0 0 157 3 52.33 2-37 0 10.50 K Gowtham KXIP 2 8.0 0 84 1 84.00 1-45 0 10.37 Mujeeb ur Rahman KXIP 2 8.0 0 83 0 - 0 10.25 BA Stokes RR 6 8.0 0 82 0 - 0 10.16 MP Stoinis DC 11 20.4 0 210 8 26.25 2-17 0 10.16 JDS Neesham KXIP 4 12.0 0 122 2 61.00 1-17 0

Bowlers conceding most sixes

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six RA Jadeja 17 182 10.71 R Shreyas Gopal 16 276 17.25 JC Archer 16 288 18.00 R Bishnoi 14 234 16.71 RD Chahar 14 234 16.71 T Natarajan 14 258 18.43 NA Saini 14 242 17.29 JD Unadkat 13 138 10.62 AA Nortje 13 240 18.46 K Tyagi 13 181 13.92 R Tewatia 13 236 18.15 JJ Bumrah 13 265 20.38

Conceding sixes most frequently (Minimum 5 sixes)

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six A Samad 8 42 5.25 K Gowtham 7 48 6.86 A Zampa 6 42 7.00 A Rajpoot 12 104 8.67 Mujeeb ur Rahman 5 48 9.60 LT Ngidi 5 50 10.00 JD Unadkat 13 138 10.62 RA Jadeja 17 182 10.71 TK Curran 10 110 11.00 MP Stoinis 11 124 11.27 JDS Neesham 6 72 12.00 A Sharma 5 60 12.00

Note: L H Ferguson has bowled most deliveries (72) without being hit for a six in the tournament, followed by J R Hazlewood (60).

All statistics are updated up to and including match #45: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com