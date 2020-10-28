IPL 2020, Week 5: All the Hits & Misses

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the fifth week of IPL 2020.
Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1 (2)
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|14
|1.252
|2 (1)
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|7
|4
|14
|0.434
|3 (3)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|7
|4
|14
|0.092
|4 (4)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.476
|5 (6)
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.103
|6 (8)
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-0.505
|7 (5)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|8
|0.029
|8 (7)
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.602
Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the fourth week
Synopsis of matches
|#
|Date
|Venue
|Batted 1st
|Score
|Batted 2nd
|Score
|Result
|1
|19-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|162-9 (20)
|CSK
|166-5 (19.2)
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|2
|20-09-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|157-8 (20)
|KXIP
|157-8 (20)
|Tied (DC won in Super Over)
|3
|21-09-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|163-5 (20)
|SRH
|153 (19.4)
|RCB won by 10 runs
|4
|22-09-2020
|Sharjah
|RR
|216-7 (20)
|CSK
|200-6 (20)
|RR won by 16 runs
|5
|23-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|195-5 (20)
|KKR
|146-9 (20)
|MI won by 49 runs
|6
|24-09-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|206-3 (20)
|RCB
|109 (17)
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|7
|25-09-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|175-3 (20)
|CSK
|131-7 (20)
|DC won by 44 runs
|8
|26-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH
|142-4 (20)
|KKR
|145-3 (18)
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|9
|27-09-2020
|Sharjah
|KXIP
|223-2 (20)
|RR
|226-6 (19.3)
|RR won by 4 wickets
|10
|28-09-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|201-3 (20)
|MI
|201-5 (20)
|Tied (RCB won in Super Over)
|11
|29-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH
|162-4 (20)
|DC
|147-7 (20)
|SRH won by 15 runs
|12
|30-09-2020
|Dubai
|KKR
|174-6 (20)
|RR
|137-9 (20)
|KKR won by 37 runs
|13
|01-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|191-4 (20)
|KXIP
|143-8 (20)
|MI won by 48 runs
|14
|02-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|164-5 (20)
|CSK
|157-5 (20)
|SRH won by 7 runs
|15
|03-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|RR
|154-6 (20)
|RCB
|158-2 (19.1)
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|16
|03-10-2020
|Sharjah
|DC
|228-4 (20)
|KKR
|210-8 (20)
|DC won by 18 runs
|17
|04-10-2020
|Sharjah
|MI
|208-5 (20)
|SRH
|174-7 (20)
|MI won by 34 runs
|18
|04-10-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|178-4 (20)
|CSK
|181-0 (17.4)
|CSK won by 10 wickets
|19
|05-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|196-4 (20)
|RCB
|137-9 (20)
|DC won by 59 runs
|20
|06-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|193-4 (20)
|RR
|136 (18.1)
|MI won by 57 runs
|21
|07-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|167 (20)
|CSK
|157-5 (20)
|KKR won by 10 runs
|22
|08-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|201-6 (20)
|KXIP
|132 (16.5)
|SRH won by 69 runs
|23
|09-10-2020
|Sharjah
|DC
|184-8 (20)
|RR
|138 (19.4)
|DC won by 46 runs
|24
|10-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|164-6 (20)
|KXIP
|162-5 (20)
|KKR won by 2 runs
|25
|10-10-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|169-4 (20)
|CSK
|132-8 (20)
|RCB won by 37 runs
|26
|11-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|158-4 (20)
|RR
|163-5 (19.5)
|RR won by 5 wickets
|27
|11-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|DC
|162-4 (20)
|MI
|166-5 (19.4)
|MI won by 5 wickets
|28
|12-10-2020
|Sharjah
|RCB
|194-2 (20)
|KKR
|112-9 (20)
|RCB won by 82 runs
|29
|13-10-2020
|Dubai
|CSK
|167-6 (20)
|SRH
|147-8 (20)
|CSK won by 20 runs
|30
|14-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|161-7 (20)
|RR
|148-8 (20)
|DC won by 13 runs
|31
|15-10-2020
|Sharjah
|RCB
|171-6 (20)
|KXIP
|177-2 (20)
|KXIP won by 8 wickets
|32
|16-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|148-5 (20)
|MI
|149-2 (16.5)
|MI won by 8 wickets
|33
|17-10-2020
|Dubai
|RR
|177-6 (20)
|RCB
|179-3 (19.4)
|RCB won by 7 wickets
|34
|17-10-2020
|Sharjah
|CSK
|179-4 (20)
|DC
|185-5 (19.5)
|DC won by 5 wickets
|35
|18-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|163-5 (20)
|SRH
|163-6 (20)
|Tied (KKR won in Super Over)
|36
|18-10-2020
|Dubai
|MI
|176-6 (20)
|KXIP
|176-6 (20)
|Tied (KXIP won in Super Over)
|37
|19-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK
|125-5 (20)
|RR
|126-3 (17.3)
|RR won by 7 wickets
|38
|20-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|164-5 (20)
|KXIP
|167-5 (19)
|KXIP won by 5 wickets
|39
|21-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|84-8 (20)
|RCB
|85-2 (13.3)
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|40
|22-10-2020
|Dubai
|RR
|154-6 (20)
|SRH
|156-2 (18.1)
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|41
|23-10-2020
|Sharjah
|CSK
|114-9 (20)
|MI
|116-0 (12.2)
|MI won by 10 wickets
|42
|24-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|194-6 (20)
|DC
|135-9 (20)
|KKR won by 59 runs
|43
|24-10-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|126-7 (20)
|SRH
|114 (19.5)
|KXIP won by 12 runs
|44
|25-10-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|145-6 (20)
|CSK
|150-2 (18.4)
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|45
|25-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|195-5 (20)
|RR
|196-2 (18.2)
|RR won by 8 wickets
|46
|25-10-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|145-6 (20)
|CSK
|150-2 (18.4)
|CSK won by 8 wickets
Summary of results
Total matches: 45
Won by side batting first: 23 (51%)
Won by side batting second: 18 (40%)
Won in Super Over after a tie: 4 (9%)
Teams’ batting and bowling
|Team
|Games
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|1,859
|62
|29.98
|7.88
|1950
|64
|30.46
|8.49
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|1,894
|64
|29.59
|8.61
|1789
|74
|24.17
|8.19
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|1,847
|60
|30.78
|8.55
|1854
|67
|27.67
|8.66
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|1,707
|75
|22.76
|7.83
|1747
|53
|32.96
|8.30
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|1,952
|50
|39.04
|9.34
|1762
|68
|25.91
|8.16
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|1,971
|78
|25.26
|8.45
|2106
|54
|39.00
|8.88
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|1,711
|52
|32.90
|8.17
|1742
|63
|27.65
|7.97
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|1,734
|66
|26.27
|7.96
|1725
|64
|26.95
|8.03
|Total
|45
|14,675
|507
|28.94
|8.34
|14675
|507
|28.94
|8.34
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken
Scoring pattern in each over
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|532
|15
|540
|5.91
|35.46
|2
|563
|19
|540
|6.25
|29.63
|3
|731
|25
|540
|8.12
|29.24
|4
|747
|23
|540
|8.30
|32.47
|5
|785
|24
|540
|8.72
|32.70
|6
|723
|21
|540
|8.03
|34.42
|7
|643
|15
|540
|7.14
|42.86
|8
|667
|15
|540
|7.41
|44.46
|9
|754
|18
|540
|8.37
|41.88
|10
|678
|19
|540
|7.53
|35.68
|11
|661
|22
|540
|7.34
|30.04
|12
|618
|23
|540
|6.86
|26.86
|13
|706
|19
|536
|7.90
|37.15
|14
|730
|29
|531
|8.24
|25.17
|15
|825
|25
|528
|9.37
|33.00
|16
|748
|36
|528
|8.50
|20.77
|17
|904
|29
|526
|10.31
|31.17
|18
|898
|39
|505
|10.66
|23.02
|19
|848
|43
|476
|10.68
|19.72
|20
|914
|48
|439
|12.49
|19.04
Scoring pattern in different phases
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1-6
|540
|4,081
|127
|32.13
|7.55
|7-15
|805.5
|6,282
|185
|33.95
|7.79
|16-20
|412.2
|4,312
|195
|22.11
|10.45
|Total
|1758.1
|14,675
|507
|28.94
|8.34
Scoring at each ground
|Mts
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|Dubai
|20
|786.2
|6439
|234
|27.51
|8.18
|Abu Dhabi
|16
|620.3
|4981
|173
|28.79
|8.02
|Sharjah
|9
|351.2
|3255
|100
|32.55
|9.26
|Total
|45
|1758.1
|14,675
|507
|28.94
|8.34
Break-up of sixes hit (566)
|For
|Vs
|Chennai Super Kings
|65
|63
|Delhi Capitals
|66
|66
|Kings XI Punjab
|73
|77
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|61
|58
|Mumbai Indians
|100
|62
|Rajasthan Royals
|91
|103
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|57
|72
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|53
|65
Highest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|228-4
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|226-6
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|223-2
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|216-7
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|210-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|208-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
|206-3
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|201-3
|20
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-6
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|200-6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
Highest at Abu Dhabi: 196-2 (in 18.2 overs), Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on 25-10-2020
Lowest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|84-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|109
|17
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|112-9
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Sharjah
|12-10-2020
|114-9
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|114
|19.5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-10-2020
|125-5
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|19-10-2020
|126-7
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dubai
|24-10-2020
|131-7
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|132
|16.5
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|132-8
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
Highest powerplay scores
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|69-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|63-0
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|60-0
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|60-0
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|59-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|59-0
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|59-1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|59-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|58-0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|58-0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|18-10-2020
|58-2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dubai
|22-10-2020
Lowest powerplay scores
|Total
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17-4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|23-3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|24-5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|25-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|26-2
|Chennai Super Kings
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|26-1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dubai
|11-10-2020
Highest individual scores
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|132*
|69
|14
|7
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|107*
|60
|14
|3
|BA Stokes
|RR
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|106*
|61
|12
|3
|S Dhawan
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-10-2020
|106
|50
|10
|7
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|101*
|58
|14
|1
|S Dhawan
|DC
|CSK
|Sharjah
|17-10-2020
|99
|58
|2
|9
|IP Kishan
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|97
|55
|7
|6
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|90*
|52
|4
|4
|V Kohli
|RCB
|CSK
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
|89
|60
|7
|4
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|88*
|38
|7
|6
|SS Iyer
|DC
|KKR
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
Leading run-scorers
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|11
|567
|132*
|63.00
|133.41
|1
|5
|S Dhawan
|DC
|11
|471
|106*
|58.87
|148.11
|2
|2
|V Kohli
|RCB
|11
|415
|90*
|59.28
|125.00
|0
|3
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|12
|401
|87*
|40.10
|140.70
|0
|4
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|10
|398
|106
|39.80
|155.46
|1
|2
|SS Iyer
|DC
|11
|382
|88*
|38.20
|130.37
|0
|2
|Q de Kock
|MI
|11
|374
|78*
|41.55
|143.29
|0
|4
|DA Warner
|SRH
|11
|370
|60
|37.00
|127.58
|0
|2
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|11
|345
|97
|31.36
|126.83
|0
|3
|DB Padikkal
|RCB
|11
|343
|63
|31.18
|122.93
|0
|3
Highest strike-rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)
|SR
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|198.14
|JC Archer
|RR
|12
|107
|27*
|21.40
|0
|0
|198.14
|KA Pollard
|MI
|11
|214
|60*
|107.00
|0
|1
|182.11
|HH Pandya
|MI
|11
|224
|60*
|37.33
|0
|1
|174.19
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|11
|324
|73*
|54.00
|0
|4
|173.01
|N Pooran
|KXIP
|11
|327
|77
|40.87
|0
|2
|162.09
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|12
|201
|50
|40.20
|0
|1
|157.48
|SV Samson
|RR
|12
|326
|85
|29.63
|0
|3
|155.70
|MP Stoinis
|DC
|11
|232
|53*
|25.77
|0
|2
|155.46
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|10
|398
|106
|39.80
|1
|2
|154.16
|SO Hetmyer
|DC
|8
|111
|45
|22.20
|0
|0
|150.00
|SP Narine
|KKR
|7
|108
|64
|18.00
|0
|1
Lowest strike-rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KM Jadhav
|CSK
|8
|62
|26
|20.66
|93.93
|0
|0
|V Shankar
|SRH
|6
|97
|52*
|24.25
|101.04
|0
|1
|GJ Maxwell
|KXIP
|11
|102
|32
|14.57
|102.00
|0
|0
|RD Gaikwad
|CSK
|4
|70
|65*
|23.33
|104.47
|0
|1
|MK Lomror
|RR
|3
|59
|47
|19.66
|109.25
|0
|0
|AJ Finch
|RCB
|11
|236
|52
|21.45
|111.84
|0
|1
|S Gill
|KKR
|11
|321
|70*
|32.10
|111.84
|0
|2
|RV Uthappa
|RR
|10
|160
|41
|16.00
|115.10
|0
|0
|W Sundar
|RCB
|11
|75
|30
|18.75
|117.18
|0
|0
|RR Pant
|DC
|8
|217
|38
|31.00
|117.29
|0
|0
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|12
|199
|47*
|28.42
|118.45
|0
|0
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17
|N Pooran
|77
|KXIP
|SRH
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|19
|SV Samson
|74
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|20
|MP Stoinis
|53
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|20
|KA Pollard
|60*
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|20
|HH Pandya
|60*
|MI
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|22
|KD Karthik
|58
|KKR
|KXIP
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|22
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|RR
|Dubai
|17-10-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|MI
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|23
|PK Garg
|51*
|SRH
|CSK
|Dubai
|02-10-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|73*
|RCB
|KKR
|Sharjah
|12-10-2020
Slowest 50: 51 balls, V Shankar, SRH v RR, Dubai, 22-10-2020
Fastest 100s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|45
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|57
|S Dhawan
|101*
|DC
|CSK
|Sharjah
|17-10-2020
|57
|S Dhawan
|106*
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-10-2020
|59
|BA Stokes
|107*
|RR
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|62
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
Most sixes
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|SV Samson
|23
|207
|9.00
|N Pooran
|22
|189
|8.59
|IP Kishan
|20
|209
|10.45
|KL Rahul
|20
|425
|21.25
|AB de Villiers
|19
|186
|9.79
|HH Pandya
|18
|123
|6.83
|KA Pollard
|18
|108
|6.00
|Q de Kock
|17
|260
|15.29
|R Tewatia
|16
|156
|9.75
|EJG Morgan
|16
|230
|14.38
|RG Sharma
|15
|201
|13.40
|MK Pandey
|15
|248
|16.53
|MA Agarwal
|15
|256
|17.07
Hitting sixes most frequently (minimum 5 sixes)
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|JC Archer
|10
|54
|5.40
|KA Pollard
|18
|108
|6.00
|SO Hetmyer
|11
|72
|6.55
|HH Pandya
|18
|123
|6.83
|AR Patel
|5
|39
|7.80
|N Pooran
|22
|189
|8.59
|SV Samson
|23
|207
|9.00
|SR Dubey
|8
|75
|9.38
|R Tewatia
|16
|156
|9.75
|AB de Villiers
|19
|186
|9.79
|CH Gayle
|10
|99
|9.90
Note: GJ Maxwell has faced most balls (100) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by KM Jadhav (66)
Best bowling in a match
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|5-20
|VV Chakravarthy
|KKR
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|24-10-2020
|4-18
|TA Boult
|MI
|CSK
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|4-20
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|4-24
|K Rabada
|DC
|RCB
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|4-26
|CH Morris
|RCB
|RR
|Dubai
|17-10-2020
|3-8
|M Siraj
|RCB
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|3-12
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|3-14
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|3-15
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|3-15
|LH Ferguson
|KKR
|SRH
|Abu Dhabi
|18-10-2020
Leading wicket-takers
|Team
|Games
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|RPO
|Best
|4W
|K Rabada
|DC
|11
|43.4
|1
|334
|23
|14.52
|7.64
|4-24
|1
|JC Archer
|RR
|12
|47.4
|0
|320
|17
|18.82
|6.71
|3-19
|0
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|11
|44.0
|0
|331
|17
|19.47
|7.52
|4-20
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|11
|42.4
|0
|360
|17
|21.17
|8.43
|3-15
|0
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|11
|42.0
|0
|296
|16
|18.50
|7.04
|3-18
|0
|TA Boult
|MI
|11
|43.2
|2
|357
|16
|22.31
|8.23
|4-18
|1
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|11
|44.0
|1
|233
|14
|16.64
|5.29
|3-12
|0
|AA Nortje
|DC
|10
|40.0
|0
|306
|14
|21.85
|7.65
|3-33
|0
|RD Chahar
|MI
|11
|39.0
|0
|295
|13
|22.69
|7.56
|2-18
|0
|SM Curran
|CSK
|12
|37.0
|0
|308
|13
|23.69
|8.32
|3-19
|0
|VV Chakravarthy
|KKR
|10
|40.0
|0
|282
|12
|23.50
|7.05
|5-20
|1
|DL Chahar
|CSK
|12
|46.0
|2
|335
|12
|27.91
|7.28
|2-18
|0
|JL Pattinson
|MI
|8
|29.3
|0
|256
|11
|23.27
|8.67
|2-19
|0
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|11
|42.5
|1
|364
|11
|33.09
|8.49
|2-24
|0
|CH Morris
|RCB
|6
|23.4
|1
|136
|10
|13.60
|5.74
|4-26
|1
|R Bishnoi
|KXIP
|11
|39.0
|0
|290
|10
|29.00
|7.43
|3-29
|0
Best economy (Minimum 8 overs)
|RPO
|Team
|Games
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|5.16
|LH Ferguson
|KKR
|3
|12.0
|0
|62
|5
|12.40
|3-15
|0
|5.29
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|11
|44.0
|1
|233
|14
|16.64
|3-12
|0
|5.72
|W Sundar
|RCB
|11
|37.0
|1
|212
|6
|35.33
|2-16
|0
|5.74
|CH Morris
|RCB
|6
|23.4
|1
|136
|10
|13.60
|4-26
|1
|5.78
|AR Patel
|DC
|10
|32.0
|0
|185
|8
|23.12
|2-18
|0
|6.26
|V Shankar
|SRH
|6
|11.2
|0
|71
|3
|23.66
|1-14
|0
|6.40
|JR Hazlewood
|CSK
|3
|10.0
|0
|64
|1
|64.00
|1-19
|0
|6.71
|JC Archer
|RR
|12
|47.4
|0
|320
|17
|18.82
|3-19
|0
|6.98
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|4
|14.1
|0
|99
|3
|33.00
|2-25
|0
Worst economy (Minimum 8 overs)
|RPO
|Team
|Games
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|11.75
|LT Ngidi
|CSK
|2
|8.0
|0
|94
|4
|23.50
|3-38
|0
|11.70
|A Rajpoot
|RR
|6
|17.0
|0
|199
|2
|99.50
|1-39
|0
|11.44
|TK Curran
|RR
|5
|18.1
|0
|208
|3
|69.33
|1-37
|0
|11.21
|TU Deshpande
|DC
|4
|14.0
|0
|157
|3
|52.33
|2-37
|0
|10.50
|K Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|8.0
|0
|84
|1
|84.00
|1-45
|0
|10.37
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|KXIP
|2
|8.0
|0
|83
|0
|-
|0
|10.25
|BA Stokes
|RR
|6
|8.0
|0
|82
|0
|-
|0
|10.16
|MP Stoinis
|DC
|11
|20.4
|0
|210
|8
|26.25
|2-17
|0
|10.16
|JDS Neesham
|KXIP
|4
|12.0
|0
|122
|2
|61.00
|1-17
|0
Bowlers conceding most sixes
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|RA Jadeja
|17
|182
|10.71
|R Shreyas Gopal
|16
|276
|17.25
|JC Archer
|16
|288
|18.00
|R Bishnoi
|14
|234
|16.71
|RD Chahar
|14
|234
|16.71
|T Natarajan
|14
|258
|18.43
|NA Saini
|14
|242
|17.29
|JD Unadkat
|13
|138
|10.62
|AA Nortje
|13
|240
|18.46
|K Tyagi
|13
|181
|13.92
|R Tewatia
|13
|236
|18.15
|JJ Bumrah
|13
|265
|20.38
Conceding sixes most frequently (Minimum 5 sixes)
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|A Samad
|8
|42
|5.25
|K Gowtham
|7
|48
|6.86
|A Zampa
|6
|42
|7.00
|A Rajpoot
|12
|104
|8.67
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|5
|48
|9.60
|LT Ngidi
|5
|50
|10.00
|JD Unadkat
|13
|138
|10.62
|RA Jadeja
|17
|182
|10.71
|TK Curran
|10
|110
|11.00
|MP Stoinis
|11
|124
|11.27
|JDS Neesham
|6
|72
|12.00
|A Sharma
|5
|60
|12.00
Note: L H Ferguson has bowled most deliveries (72) without being hit for a six in the tournament, followed by J R Hazlewood (60).
All statistics are updated up to and including match #45: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com