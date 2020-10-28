Dhoni's sweet reaction to fan's tribute!

October 28, 2020 16:47 IST

For the first time in Chennai Super Kings's history, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side failed to enter the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.

But the fans's love for CSK and their skipper continues to grow.

Nicknamed Thala by CSK loyalists, Dhoni enjoys near diety-like status in Tamil Nadu.

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

When Gopikrishnan from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu decided to paint his house in CSK yellow and name it 'Home of Dhoni Fan', the CSK skipper had a special message for his superfan and his family.

The CSK superfan spent Rs 150,000 to paint his house in CSK colours. The house also has portraits of Dhoni painted on the front walls and the CSK logo on the sidewall with the tagline 'Whistle Podu' written.

CSK shared Dhoni's reaction: 'I saw it on Instagram. I think it's a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it's not only about me. They're the biggest fans of CSK as well.'

'The way they have done it, everybody will know what they are really talking about. It shows the kind of feeling that they have towards CSK and towards me. And this is something that will stay,' Dhoni added, as he thanked the super fan and entire family.