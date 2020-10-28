News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's sweet reaction to fan's tribute!

Dhoni's sweet reaction to fan's tribute!

By Rediff Cricket
October 28, 2020 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the first time in Chennai Super Kings's history, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side failed to enter the playoffs of the Indian Premier League.

But the fans's love for CSK and their skipper continues to grow.

Nicknamed Thala by CSK loyalists, Dhoni enjoys near diety-like status in Tamil Nadu.

 

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

When Gopikrishnan from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu decided to paint his house in CSK yellow and name it 'Home of Dhoni Fan', the CSK skipper had a special message for his superfan and his family.

CSK

The CSK superfan spent Rs 150,000 to paint his house in CSK colours. The house also has portraits of Dhoni painted on the front walls and the CSK logo on the sidewall with the tagline 'Whistle Podu' written.

CSK shared Dhoni's reaction: 'I saw it on Instagram. I think it's a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it's not only about me. They're the biggest fans of CSK as well.'

'The way they have done it, everybody will know what they are really talking about. It shows the kind of feeling that they have towards CSK and towards me. And this is something that will stay,' Dhoni added, as he thanked the super fan and entire family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Check out those CSK gogs!
PIX: Check out those CSK gogs!
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs
Mrs Dhoni gets emotional as CSK miss out on playoffs
'Superman' Saha reminds his worth ahead of Aus tour
'Superman' Saha reminds his worth ahead of Aus tour
Neha Kakkar's BEAUTIFUL love story, in pictures
Neha Kakkar's BEAUTIFUL love story, in pictures
Sensex plunges 600 pts; Nifty cracks below 11,750
Guess who this actress is?
Guess who this actress is?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PIX: Check out 'The Home of Dhoni Fan'

PIX: Check out 'The Home of Dhoni Fan'

Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

Dhoni's CSK first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use