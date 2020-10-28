PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

October 28, 2020 21:45 IST

Images from Thursday's Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal hits a boundary during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stepped in to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for 6 in the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Padikkal plundered 12 fours and a six while adding 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (33).

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore then suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai roared back into the game with lead pacer Bumrah (3/14) doing the bulk of damage.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Padikkal began with a boundary over deep extra cover and then struck successive fours off Krunal Pandya, as the royal Challengers fetched 12 runs in the third over.

The two openers continued playing their shots, the highlight being Philippe's six over Trent Boult's head in the fifth over.

IMAGE: Josh Philippe bats during his 24-ball 33, which included one six and four fours. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Padikkal then went on the offensive against James Pattinson, collecting two fours, as Royal Challengers raced to 54 without loss in six overs.

However, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) pulled things back for Mumbai, removing Philippe, who was stumped by Quinton De Kock.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Padikkal, who hit another two boundaries off Chahar, completed his fifty with another four.

Skipper Virat Kohli (9) perished early as Royal Challengers slipped to 95 for 2, but Padikkal continued his onslaught against Chahar, hammering a six and two fours, as they got 16 runs in the 15th over.

Mumbai then took four wickets in quick succession, removing AB De Villiers (15), Shivam Dube (2), Padikkal and Chris Morris (4), as the Royal Challengers slumped to 138 for 6.

Gurkeerat Mann scored a quick 14 but Mumbai, known for their effectiveness in the death, allowed Royal Challengers only 35 runs in the last five overs.