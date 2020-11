November 06, 2020 10:34 IST

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

A day after Virat Kohli turned 32, his missus Anushka Sharma shared some adorable clicks.

Each picture was accompanied by a single heart emoji.

In one pic, Anu can be seen giving Chiku a hug; in another she plants a kiss on her husband's cheek.

Pregnant Anu glowed in the pictures as she shared their PDA filled moments with fans.