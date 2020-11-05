News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat's 'smashing' birthday celebration

Virat's 'smashing' birthday celebration

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2020 16:14 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and his team also booked a place in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

There was double celebration for RCB and their skipper.

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

A video of the celebration from the team hotel in the UAE has surfaced showing Virat cutting the birthday cake.

In that messy Indian cricketers's tradition, RCB players smeared cake all over Virat's face and hair.

'How it started, how it ended. Captain Kohli's birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting!' RCB noted.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. Dhanashree Verma with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, noted: 'Happy birthday @virat.kohli. I feel extremely lucky to be celebrating your birthday with the best people around @anushkasharma @yuzi_chahal23. You are an inspiration to many and you guys are the most sweetest people I have come across. Keep growing and keep inspiring.''

Take a look a the 'smashing' celebration:

 

Video: Kind Courtesy Anushka Sharma Fan Club/Twitter
Rediff Cricket
