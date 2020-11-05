News
AB de Villiers's special birthday wish for Kohli

AB de Villiers's special birthday wish for Kohli

Source: ANI
November 05, 2020 18:16 IST
RCB teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli

IMAGE: RCB teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Wishing Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday, his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers said that winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy would be the cherry on the cake.

He said that the side will give everything possible to win the trophy for Kohli.

 

"I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year, so we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it," said de Villiers in a video posted on RCB’s official YouTube channel.

West Indies' batsman Chris Gayle said he hopes for Kohli to win the elusive title for RCB.

"Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli...wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB," Gayle tweeted.

Gayle and Kohli were teammates for RCB in the past, but for the last few editions, the Windies batsman has played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator clash on Friday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The winner will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

RCB finished the group stage in the fourth position with 14 points from 14 matches.

Source: ANI
