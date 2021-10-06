Turning Point: Rajasthan's Royal batting flops!

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Shivam Dube is bowled by James Neesham. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' batsmen flopped big time in a must-win match as the team suffered an eight-wicket thrashing by Mumbai Indians in the IPL match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off positively with a few boundaries in the early overs before the Mumbai bowlers ripped apart the Royals batting line-up.

In fact, Lewis was the only batsman to get past the 20-run mark. He stroked a quickfire 24 from 19 balls, as only four Royals batsmen managed to score in double digits.



Captain Sanju Samson (3) failed to inspire his team with the bat. He was caught at point off James Neesham, as the Royals lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs.



David Miller (15) and Rahul Tewatia (12) saved them the blushes with their 21-run stand for the sixth wicket, but the Royals' batting failed when it mattered the most and they finished on 90 for 9 in their 20 overs, scoring just seven fours and two sixes.



On the other hand, Mumbai Indians raced to victory in just 8.2 overs, with Ishan Kishan blasting an unbeaten 50 from 25 balls, to keep their hopes alive of going through to the play-offs.



The defending champions revived their hopes of going through to the play-offs as they jumped to fifth spot with 12 points from 13 games, while the Royals are out with 10 points from 13 games.