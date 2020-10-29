News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This cricketer is counting down days to leave bio-bubble

This cricketer is counting down days to leave bio-bubble

October 29, 2020 13:39 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jofra Archer has said he is counting down the days until he is finally free from the world of bio-secure bubbles he has been trapped in for the past few months.

The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

 

He also spent nearly three months in England’s bio-secure environment this year, and in July was dropped from the team for the second test against West Indies and fined for breaching protocols.

“You’re just counting days down till you’re free again,” Archer told British media of his stint in the IPL, where he has been one of the standout performers with 17 wickets from 12 matches.

“I might actually get a calendar just to cross them down to feel like the days are going faster. It has been a little bit better than being trapped at the cricket ground. You’re not at the ground but you still can’t get away from cricket.”

Playing in empty stadiums has been a surreal experience for the 25-year-old, who admitted to feeling a bit of cabin fever.


“I’ve probably done the most bubble days out of anyone. From an on-field point of view, it’s fine,” he added.

“Being in a Covid bubble, you are going to need your family with you. It helps you stay sane... You’re still going to play and train. But when you’re done, you’re just counting days down.”

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
