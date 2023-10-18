News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Bond quits as MI bowling coach after 9 years!

IPL: Bond quits as MI bowling coach after 9 years!

Source: PTI
October 18, 2023 18:02 IST
IMAGE: Shane Bond was part of Mumbai Indians' IPL triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Photographs: BCCI

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond ended his nine-year association as Mumbai Indians bowling coach, the IPL team announced on Wednesday.

 

Bond, who has been associated with MI since 2015, won four IPL trophies as the bowling coach of the team.

The Kiwi made the decision to part ways with MI after the five-time IPL champions appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach for IPL 2024.

Malinga, who retired in 2021 and had played for MI, worked with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

The 48-year-old Kiwi also quit as MI Emirates head coach. He was at the helm of affairs of MI Emirates team in the inaugural season of ILT20 this year.

"I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field," Bond said in a statement issued by the franchise.

"I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well."

Bond was part of MI's IPL triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 and played a key role in grooming young bowlers at the franchise.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has credited Bond for shaping his skills in the early stages of his career.

Source: PTI
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
Was David Warner robbed of his wicket?
'I will be killed any time soon'
Ram temple gets FCRA nod, can receive forex donation
India vs Pak: Why ICC won't act against Ahmedabad fans
Fund managers improve large-cap performance
