From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey

IMAGE: Paul van Meekeren's cricketing journey has been extraordinary. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

One of the standout performers in the Dutch dream triumph at Dharamsala on Tuesday was seamer Paul van Meekeren, a player with an inspiring backstory.

Paul van Meekeren had to deliver food through Uber Eats in 2020 to make ends meet.

In a tweet from that time, he candidly shared his situation when the Men's T20 World Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Should've been playing cricket today now I'm delivering Uber Eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people.'

IMAGE: The Netherlands' Sybrand Engelbrecht and Paul van Meekeren celebrate winning the World Cup match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 17, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

When the T20 World Cup was initially scheduled for Australia in 2020, van Meekeren would have been in the thick of the action. However, the pandemic disrupted those plans and left a significant financial impact on his life.

With the next major international tournament set for late 2021, and cricket at a standstill due to the pandemic, van Meekeren found himself in need of an income. Hence, he took up a job as a delivery driver for Uber Eats.

In an interview, van Meekeren openly discussed his decision to work for Uber Eats, explaining that he had to tap into his savings, which he initially didn't want to touch, but the situation demanded it.

He needed income to cover essential expenses like petrol, food, rent, and phone bills while staying flexible in case a cricket opportunity arose.

Despite the initial challenges, he remained determined and unashamed about his situation, displaying resilience and commitment to his passion for cricket.

Although Paul van Meekeren wasn't widely known in the cricketing world before, his performance on October 17, 2023 marked a significant shift.

From delivering food to people's doorsteps to delivering nightmares to opposition batters, he has made a name for himself.

May reward after reward follow! May he never have to worry about his financial future! IPL, BBL, CPL, The Hundred... hope you are watching!