SEE: Russell ready with his weapons of choice for IPL

SEE: Russell ready with his weapons of choice for IPL

By HARISH KOTIAN
August 13, 2020 17:03 IST
Andre Russell

 

Andre Russell is stacking up his weapons of choice for the IPL.

 

The Kolkata Knight Riders big-hitter showed off some of his mighty bats, naming them gun, shotgun, rifle.

His favourite is an old bat which he surely used to demolish a lot of bowling attacks.

'Loving these weapons!' Dre Russ says in an Instagram video.

Russell boasts the highest strike-rate in IPL history -- having smashed 1,400 runs in 64 games at an incredible strike rate of 186.41, with 120 sixes and 96 fours.

Last year, the West Indian all-rounder scored 510 runs at an average of 56, with a strike rate of 204, which included 52 sixes and 31 fours in 14 games.

Clearly, this show of Dre Russ power will send shivers down the spine of competing bowlers.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
