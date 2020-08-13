SEE: Russell ready with his weapons of choice for IPL

August 13, 2020 17:03 IST

Andre Russell is stacking up his weapons of choice for the IPL.

The Kolkata Knight Riders big-hitter showed off some of his mighty bats, naming them gun, shotgun, rifle.

His favourite is an old bat which he surely used to demolish a lot of bowling attacks.

'Loving these weapons!' Dre Russ says in an Instagram video.

Russell boasts the highest strike-rate in IPL history -- having smashed 1,400 runs in 64 games at an incredible strike rate of 186.41, with 120 sixes and 96 fours.

Last year, the West Indian all-rounder scored 510 runs at an average of 56, with a strike rate of 204, which included 52 sixes and 31 fours in 14 games.

Clearly, this show of Dre Russ power will send shivers down the spine of competing bowlers.