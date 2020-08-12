SEE: How well do Anushka and Virat know each other?

August 12, 2020 15:17 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are open to PDAs -- take a look at their Instagram pages filled with loved-up pictures and you'll know what we mean.

The power couple has taken things to a new level, showing their fans that they are just another regular married couple as they ask invite fellow 'grammers to #TakeABreak with them.

From answering trivia about each other's careers to answering questions about each other and some light banter, Anu and Chikoo feature in this Instagram video guaranteed to make you smile.