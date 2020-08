August 13, 2020 12:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on July 30.

Natasa has shared pictures of her holding the baby with joy.

Donning a multicoloured, broad-sleeved shirt and a pair of blue denims, the new mommy looks stunning.

'When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings', Natasa captioned the picture.

The Serbian actress had shared a pic of her boys and had called them her world.