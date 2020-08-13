Karun Nair back in training after beating covid

August 13, 2020 10:59 IST

Photograph: Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

Kings XI Punjab's Karun Nair tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, but has since recovered fully.

Karun, who is scheduled to leave for the UAE for the Indian Premier League with his franchise later this month, has started gym training.

In a video posted on his Twitter feed, he is seen lifting weights.

'Time to get back to work! Stronger every day. #IPL2020 #KingsXIPunjab,' Karun -- only the second Indian cricketer after Virender Sehwag to score a Test triple century -- tweeted.

Ahead of the team's departure, Karun revealed that he had tested positive two weeks ago, but has recovered in time for the IPL.

The Kings XI star told Sportstar that his last covid test returned negative.

He will be tested by his franchise before the flight to Dubai, as per the BCCI's SOPs.

A player will be tested twice before departure and will be allowed to travel only when both tests are negative.