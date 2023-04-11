Run-machine Kohli adds another feather to this hat

Becomes fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history. Photograph: BCCI

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli became the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket on Monday.

Virat accomplished this feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the match, vintage Virat was on full display as he scored 61 in just 45 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and four sixes and runs came at a strike rate of over 138.

He has so far scored 164 runs in three matches at an average of 82.00 and a strike rate of above 147 with two half-centuries. His best score in the tournament is 82*.

Since his T20 debut in 2007, Virat has evolved into a legend of this format. In 362 matches and 345 innings, he has scored 11,429 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17. He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122*.

Notably, Virat is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 4,008 runs in 115 matches and 107 innings at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. He has scored one century and 37 half-centuries at the international level, with the best score of 122*.

The 34-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having scored 6,788 runs in 226 matches and 218 innings at an average of 36.69 and a strike rate of 129.54. He has five centuries and 46 half-centuries in the cash-rich league, with the best score of 113.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the T20 run-scoring chart with 14,562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75 with 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries and best score of 175*, which is the highest in the format), Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (12,528 runs in 510 matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.55 and 77 fifties with the best score of 95*) is second in the list, former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (12,175 runs in 625 matches at an average of 31.29 and a strike rate of 150.51, one century and 58 fifties and best score of 104) is in third spot followed by Kohli and former Australian opener Aaron Finch with 11,392 runs in 382 matches at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 138.53 (eight centuries and 77 fifties with the best score of 172) rounds off the top five.