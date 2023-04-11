News
'In a good space', Nicky P hopes to make it his season

April 11, 2023 09:22 IST
Nicholas Pooran with his wife Kathrinam. Pooran dedicated his 'Player of the match' award to his wife and newborn.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran with his wife Kathrinam. Pooran dedicated his 'Player of the match' award to his wife and newborn. Photograph: Nicholas Pooran/Twitter

Following the one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran dedicated his 'Player of the Match' award to his wife and newborn child.

 

Powerful half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni's quickfire 30 guided LSG to a one-wicket win in the last ball thriller against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Pooran scored 62 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes and formed a quick 84-run stand with Ayush Badoni, who scored 30 off 24 balls.

"I want to dedicate this performance to my wife and new born,” Pooran said at the post-match presentation.

“We knew that the game was on, Stoinis and KL had a wonderful partnership. Stoinis kept us in the game and I knew this was a nice wicket. We could chase even over 50 in the last four, it was about cashing in. The second ball I came in and smashed a six. It is not about getting a look in, if it is in my slot then I will smash it for six,” he added.

Pooran says he wants to enjoy his cricket.

“Over the past couple of years, I have put a lot of pressure on myself to finish games. Today also I wanted to finish the game, but got out in the end. I hope this is the season for me. I’m in a good space and state of mind. I just want to enjoy my cricket, play with a smile and entertain, and win games for my team," said Pooran in the post-match presentation.

Pooran has been a standout performer for LSG this season, with 141 runs in four matches at an average of 47.00 and a strike rate of over 220. His best score is 62 and has scored one half-century this season.

 

AGENCIES
