Why Kohli changed his name to Simranjeet...

September 22, 2020 00:39 IST

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli changed his Twitter handle name to Simranjeet Singh on Monday to honour the work done by the "COVID Hero" amid the pandemic.

Through the ongoing Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore players will be honouring a bunch of good samaritans who are helping needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai, the players wore jerseys sporting "My COVID Heroes" to pay tribute to the "Real Challengers".

Simranjeet Singh, from Chandigarh, is one such "Real Challenger". He is hearing impaired, but the disability did not prevent him from serving his community and supporting the helpless during the pandemic by providing them with bare necessities and food to survive.