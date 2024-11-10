RCB should focus on strengthening bowling department: De Villiers

IMAGE: RCB have rookie pacer Yash Dayal in their side with Mohammed Siraj being the only main frontline pacer. Photograph: BCCI

Former South Africa skipper AB De Villiers said that his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will probably not go behind wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player retention lists were announced by each franchise on October 31. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore as a per new IPL rule allowing Indian players having retired five years back to be retained by franchises as uncapped players. Pant was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after playing eight seasons with the team since 2016.

"I think it is incredibly unlikely that RCB will get hold of Rishabh Pant, I think he will be too expensive and all the franchises are going to go for him in the auction. I do feel Punjab Kings spend whatever they can to get him, that's my personal feeling. It's my gut feeling, I feel there is a very tight connection between him and Ricky Ponting. I think we are going to see him at Punjab Kings," said De Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"We'll see what happens, if not, it would be great if RCB can have Rishabh, but I just think, he is going to be too expensive. I want RCB's focus to be on the bowling department, a world-class spinner and also some local players. Want some Bengaluru players in there, I have heard Anil Kumble say it before that they don't keep their local players, quality talented local players," the former right-hand batter added.

In 111 matches for DC, Pant scored 3,284 runs at an average of 148.93, with a century and 17 fifties to his name. His best score is 128*. He is the franchise's leading run-getter. Under his captaincy, DC reached playoffs in 2021, but could not progress beyond league stages in 2022 and 2024 under his leadership.

In the last season, Pant scored 446 runs in 13 matches for the franchise in his comeback season at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of above 155. He scored three half-centuries and had the best score of 88*.

While he was the top run-getter for the franchise that season, it could not help them reach playoffs as they missed out on the final four spots with seven wins and losses each, giving them 14 points to finish at the sixth spot.

The Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

On the other hand, the Bangalore franchise decided to retain Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 Crores) along with Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 Crores), and Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 Crores).