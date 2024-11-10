News
SEE: A meeting of legendary proportions

SEE: A meeting of legendary proportions

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 10, 2024 15:01 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin meets Viswanathan Anand aboard a flight on Sunday

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin meets Viswanathan Anand aboard a flight on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy R Ashwin/Instagram

It was a meeting of epic proportions when Ravichandran Ashwin bumped into Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Sunday.

Ashwin posted a picture on Instagram, sharing his joy on meeting the five-time world chess champion.

 

'A fan boy moment and a flight journey to savour forever with the legendary @vishy.mindmaster' the off-spinner captioned the picture. 

Earlier this year, in July, Ashwin ventured into the world of chess in the Global Chess League. He joined hands with Prachura PP and Venkat K Narayana to own American Gambits. 

REDIFF CRICKET
