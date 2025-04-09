HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL: Punjab's Maxwell fined, but why?

IPL: Punjab's Maxwell fined, but why?

2 Minutes Read
Share:

April 09, 2025 15:01 IST

Not just Glenn Maxwell, but everyone will see the funny side of things when realisation dawns that the reason for Maxi's penalty has not been specified by the IPL

IMAGE: Not just Glenn Maxwell, but everyone will see the funny side of things when realisation dawns that the reason for Maxi's penalty has not been specified by the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Maxwell has admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 which relates to abuse of fixtures and fittings during the match which was played at the New PCA Stadium on Tuesday.

 

“Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder, Punjab Kings has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on Tuesday,” the BCCI informed in an email.

“Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,” it added.

The statement from the IPL fails to mention the reason for the penalty imposed on the Australian.

Maxwell, who has been struggling for form both with the bat and the ball, fell for one run, giving a return catch to CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the second ball he faced to be dismissed for one.

Punjab Kings, however, went on to win the high-scoring match by 18 runs and are placed fourth on the points table with three wins and one defeat in four matches so far.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chahal's rumoured love RJ Mahvash spotted at IPL match
Chahal's rumoured love RJ Mahvash spotted at IPL match
State T20 leagues the cradle for emerging IPL talents
State T20 leagues the cradle for emerging IPL talents
Never about ego: Kohli on his core values as a batter
Never about ego: Kohli on his core values as a batter
Six Catches, Nine Drops!
Six Catches, Nine Drops!
Khaleel & Lockie: Bowlers That Shone
Khaleel & Lockie: Bowlers That Shone

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 2

Rajgira Thalipeeth: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

VIDEOS

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai0:36

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD