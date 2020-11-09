News
Rashid Khan thanks fans for unconditional support

Rashid Khan thanks fans for unconditional support

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 09, 2020 17:20 IST
SRH

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SRH/Twitter

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this season.

With this loss, SRH bowed out of the tournament while Delhi Capitals progressed to their first-ever final of the tournament. Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

 

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League.

"Thank you to each and everyone that supported me and @SunRisers throughout this #Dream11IPL2020 season. The #OrangeArmy has always been on our side through good times and bad and your support gave us the strength to fight! Thank you. Until next time," the Afghanistan spinner tweeted.

Rashid Khan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
