Turning Point: Stoinis scorches SunRisers

November 09, 2020 07:44 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals All-rounder Marcus Stoinis celebrates Manish Pandey's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League's Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, had all the twists and turns of a Bollywood pot-boiler.

Apart from big-hitting, there were some missed catches, rippers of deliveries, late cameos, stares and glares that kept fans hooked on.

But the man who stood out amid all the excitement was Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The 31 year old shone with both bat and ball as Delhi qualified for their maiden IPL final with a comprehensive 17 run win over the SunRisers.

In Sunday's game, Stoinis -- opening the innings in IPL 2020 for the first time, as he does for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash -- gave them the start they were looking for, then picked two wickets in the powerplay, and, most importantly, got Kane Williamson at the death.

Chasing 190 for victory, the SunRisers were rocked early as they lost David Warner in the second over. They needed Warner to give themselves a shot at chasing the target. The SRH skipper was done in by a beauty from Kagiso Rabada, a ball that curved in sharply to bowl Warner.

IMAGE: Stoinis removes Priyam Garg. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In the fifth over, Stoinis -- who got everything right when it mattered most -- came on to bowl and struck immediately. He first removed Priyam Garg, who missed the ball completely and looked back to see it castle the stumps. He departed for 17.

Manish Pandey was getting impatient and he hit the last ball of the over to Anrich Anrich Nortje at mid-on on and fell for 21.

Stoinis had swung the game in Delhi's favour. SunRisers were in big trouble after losing two wickets in the same over.

There was still hope for SRH with Williamson in the middle. Stoinis then saw the back of the Iceman when he came back to bowl; the Kiwi was out for 67 off 45.

The mountain now was too steep to climb; from thereon SunRisers just wilted. Stoinis had disintegrated SRH's challenge. Rabada then chipped away at the wickets to complete the formalities.