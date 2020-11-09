Expectant father Kohli to return after 1st Test vs Australia

November 09, 2020 16:32 IST

India captain Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test in Australia next month, as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January.

The opening Test match will be played in Adelaide from December 17 to 21.



Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early January.



"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," BCCI said in a media release on Monday.



The next three Tests of the four-match series will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).