News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Expectant father Kohli to return after 1st Test vs Australia

Expectant father Kohli to return after 1st Test vs Australia

November 09, 2020 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India captain Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test in Australia next month, as he gears up for the birth of his first child in January.

 

The opening Test match will be played in Adelaide from December 17 to 21.

Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early January.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," BCCI said in a media release on Monday.

The next three Tests of the four-match series will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: In red, Anushka bids IPL goodbye
PIX: In red, Anushka bids IPL goodbye
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
How Kohli is pampering Anushka
Anushka slams Sunny
Anushka slams Sunny
HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami
HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami
Art in pandemic: Openings delayed, museums go digital
Art in pandemic: Openings delayed, museums go digital
Ensure no defamatory content against Bollywood: HC
Ensure no defamatory content against Bollywood: HC
What will Tuesday bring for Nitish?
What will Tuesday bring for Nitish?

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

'When we found out, we were over the moon'

'When we found out, we were over the moon'

Anushka and Virat's loved-up pics!

Anushka and Virat's loved-up pics!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use