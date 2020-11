November 09, 2020 08:55 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Ahead of the IPL 2020 final, Mumbai Indians posted an adorable picture of three daughters and dads.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and daughter Samaira, Aditya Tare and daughter Rabbani, and Dhawal Kulkarni and daughter Nitara were all seen in the picture with a birthday cake placed in front of them.

'Nothing better than having family around,' MI noted abut a pic overloaded with cuteness.