Rohit, Ishant out of Australia tour; Siraj picked for Tests

Last updated on: October 26, 2020 21:21 IST

K L Rahul named vice-captain of India's ODI and T20I teams.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab on October 18 and is expected to be out of action for a few weeks. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma will miss India’s forthcoming tour of Australia because of injury, while medium pacer Mohammed Siraj received a maiden call-up to the Test team.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia," read a statement from BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday.

Rohit and pacer Ishant Sharma were not named in any of three squads -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit has missed the last couple of games for Mumbai Indians in the IPL after sustaining a hamstring injury during the match against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," the statement added.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was named in the T20 squad after impressing in the ongoing IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul was named vice-captain of the ODI and T20I teams. He also made a comeback to the Test team, as Shikhar Dhawan was named only in the limited-overs' side.

Rahul will also be the ODI team's wicketkeeper.

Youngsters Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were also named in the Test squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has impressed in this year's IPL, got his maiden call-up, included in the T20 team along with Sanju Samson.

Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent, the BCCI confirmed.

Squads:

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.