Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a maximum during his 26-ball 44. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemant Soren/X

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After rain delayed play by more than two hours, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

MI opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.

IMAGE: MI opener Jonny Bairstow hammered 38 off just 24 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab. Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.