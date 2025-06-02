HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6

Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 02, 2025 00:08 IST

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav hits a maximum during his 26-ball 44

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a maximum during his 26-ball 44. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemant Soren/X

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

After rain delayed play by more than two hours, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.

 Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

MI opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.

MI opener Jonny Bairstow hammered 38 off just 24 balls  

IMAGE: MI opener Jonny Bairstow hammered 38 off just 24 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab. Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
