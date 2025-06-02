Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 44 runs each as Mumbai Indians managed a competitive 203 for 6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
After rain delayed play by more than two hours, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.
MI opener Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24 balls) once again gave a good start after Rohit Sharma's (8) dismissal, adding 51 runs with Tilak, who also forged a 72-run third wicket stand with Suryakumar. Naman Dhir's 37 off 18 balls was also crucial in the end.
Yuzvendra Chahal (1/39 in 4 overs), Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30 in 3 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (1/30 in 4 overs) were among wickets for Punjab. Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) had the best figures.