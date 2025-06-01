HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DK compares Kohli's work ethics to Djokovic, Bryant

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
June 01, 2025 15:49 IST

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat hailed star batter Virat Kohli's mindset of always opting for the "aggressive option" during the course of the game.

Bobat spoke about Virat during Collective Excellence and Camaradarie: E02 RCB's Journey to the Finale ' IPL 2025 on franchise's official YouTube channel.

"One of the things I love about Virat's thought process on the game is, it is always the aggressive option, it is never the defensive option. And I think that is so important when you get to the pressure stage of a competition. It could be easy for you try to protect yourselves or just get through games, and Virat never lets you do that. So I think that is impressive," Bobat said.

 

Dinesh Karthik also offered glowing words for Virat Kohli, drawing parallels between the former India captain and some of the most dedicated athletes in world sport.

"Virat Kohli is one of the most pristine greats of the game. And I use the word pristine purely because of his work ethics. I think he would be right up there with Kobe Bryant of the world, with Novak Djokovic."

"And I say that purely because of the amount of time he puts in prep. I think he has worked so hard on things that are not seen on the screen, is what makes him such a pure, unfiltered, unadulterated, high-quality performer. And that's what he has been doing for RCB for quite some time now," he added.

In 14 matches so far, Virat has scored 614 runs at an average of 55.81, with eight half-centuries and the best score of 73*. He has batted with a fine strike rate of over 146 and is the fifth-highest run-getter this season. He will have a chance to add more to his tally during the title clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday at Ahmedabad.

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

