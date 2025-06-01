Mukesh strikes to resurrect India A

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar struck three times before lunch on Day 3 to bring India A back into the game against England Lions on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India A pacer Mukesh Kumar made early inroads on Day 3 of the first Unofficial Test, against England Lions in Canterbury, on Saturday.

Mukesh bowled with venom, taking three wickets to help India crawl back into the contest as England Lions stumbled to 333 for five at lunch on the penultimate day of the match.

The Lions trail by 224 runs.

Overnight batter Max Holden was Mukesh's first victim of the morning, an hour after day's play.

Holden was removed just after completing his 99-ball century as he hung his bat outside the off-stump to be caught behind by Dhruv Jurel.

Just four overs later, Mukesh, bowling with fire, then had Lions's skipper James Rew trapped leg before for 8.

Mukesh then had Rehan Ahmed caught by Sarfaraz for 3 as Lions lost half their side.

Overnight centurion Tom Haines (142, 208 balls) is at the crease with Dan Mousley (2).

Brief scores: India A: 557 vs England A: 333/5 in 75 overs (Tom Haines 142 batting, Max Holden 101; Mukesh Kumar 3/56).