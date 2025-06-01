HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP

June 01, 2025 19:50 IST

Harry Kane arrives at the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday

IMAGE: Harry Kane arrives at the Circuit de Barcelona, ahead of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

England football stars were spotted enjoying their time in sunny Spain at the F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday.

 

Donning their swag, the likes of captain Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and their teammates were seen mingling around ahead of the race.

England football players Curtis Jones, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer on the grid ahead of the race  

IMAGE: England football players Curtis Jones, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer on the grid ahead of the race. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The Thomas Tuchel-coached Three Lions were handed VIP tickets for the race that has McLaren's Oscar Pilastri on pole.

Jude Bellingham (left), Curtis Jones, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Jordan Henderson and Noni Madueke on the grid 

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham (left) chats with the media, as Curtis Jones, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Jordan Henderson and Noni Madueke arrive on the grid. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

England play Andorra in their World Cup qualifier at Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona on June 7. 

The German-coached England will look to continue their perfect run -- Three Lions registered wins over Albania and Latvia without conceding a goal in Tuchel's first two games in charge, since succeeding Gareth Southgate.

England football players Dean Henderson and Ollie Watkins

IMAGE: England football players Dean Henderson and Ollie Watkins. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters
