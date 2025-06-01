HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England

DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 01, 2025 17:20 IST

Ashutosh Sharma struck 100 in 73 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 136.99, as per Wisden.

IMAGE: Playing for Wigan CC, Ashutosh Sharma struck 100 in 73 balls in the match against Formby CC on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma made a huge impact on his club cricket debut in England, with a 70-ball century for Wigan Cricket Club against Formby CC In the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition on Saturday.

 

Ashutosh arrived in the UK early Saturday morning and hours later, walked out to bat.

He came out to bat when Wigan were struggling at 17/3 in 9.5 overs and went on to stitch a 153-run stand with the opening batter Aveen Dalugod.

The former, struck 100 in 73 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 136.99.

His dismissal led to another batting collapse, as Wigan collapsed from 170/3 to 195/7 after 41 overs.

According to Wisden, the tournament is part of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Premier League structure.

The 26-year-old rose to fame in IPL 2024 with Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 189 runs in nine innings with a fifty at a strike rate of 167.25.

After being roped in by DC this season, he made 204 runs in nine innings at an average of 29.14, a strike rate of 160.62, with another fifty to his name during a thriller against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

DC though, failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth with seven wins and six losses, and a no result.

With 297 runs in 14 List A matches (at an average of 22.84, best score of 75 and a fifty), Ashutosh is yet to score a century in professional white-ball cricket

In 44 T20s, he made 976 runs in 37 innings at an average of 32.53, a strike rate of 177.45, with eight half-centuries. His best score is 84.

REDIFF CRICKET
