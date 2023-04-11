News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Precious! Kohli has quiet time with daughter Vamika

Precious! Kohli has quiet time with daughter Vamika

By Rediff Cricket
April 11, 2023 16:38 IST
Virat Kohli puts a caring arm around his daughter Vamika as they sit by the pool

IMAGE: Virat Kohli puts a caring arm around his daughter Vamika as they relax by the pool. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Facebook

Virat Kohli posted a special photo on his social media handles on Tuesday.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their IPL match to Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket, off the last ball to boot, in Bengaluru on Monday.

 

Kohli's half century was in vain but is there anything more precious and comforting than the company of one's child to soothe the pain of loss. 

Kohli sat beside his two-year-old daughter Vamika at the pool, having her back with a protective arm around, while bonding with her and enjoying the day off. 

How is that for some pure love!  

