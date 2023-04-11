News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gavaskar puts his finger on MI's problems

Gavaskar puts his finger on MI's problems

Source: PTI
April 11, 2023 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan bats in the nets

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan bats in the nets. Photograph: MI/Twitter

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels the lack of partnerships, especially between openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, is hurting five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL.

MI suffered reverses in their first two outings of the 16th Indian Premier League, losing to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore with both Rohit and Ishan failing to deliver.

 

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big.

"MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on short but useful partnerships between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed."

In a battle of the two lower-ranked teams, MI will face Delhi Capitals at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Tuesday.

In the absence of their regular captain Rishabh Pant, DC have also been struggling in the league.

Both teams are yet to taste a win in the competition and haven't justified the quality they possess.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody said Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner should increase the tempo of scoring.

"It's not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the powerplays, which has gone a little down," Moody said.

"I would love to see him take the game head on early, especially when the impact substitute rule provides the team more flexibility."

 

Source: PTI
