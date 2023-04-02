Coach Ponting on why Delhi were thrashed by Lucknow

'To be totally honest, I think they (LSG) got more runs than we probably expected. Our fielding after the first four overs was really soppy; a couple of chances went down, misfields.'

IMAGE: Mark Wood and Kyle Mayers are all smiles after steering Lucknow Super Giants to an easy victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals chief coach Ricky Pointing expressed extreme displeasure with the "really sloppy" fielding and poor execution by his bowlers in the 50-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Delhi bowlers conceded 16 sixes and spilled the catch of LSG opener Kyle Mayers, as the David Warner-led team made a disappointing start to their 2023 season.

Mayers's 73 off 38 balls, studded with seven sixes, was the cornerstone of LSG's massive total of 193 for 6.

Player of the Match Mark Wood then bowled a fiery spell, returning figures of 5 for 14, as DC were restricted to 143 for 9.

"To be totally honest, I think they (LSG) got more runs than we probably expected. Our fielding after the first four overs was really soppy; a couple of chances went down, misfields," said former Australia skipper Ponting at the post-match press conference.

"One of the chances that went down was (that of) Mayers. He went on a run after that, which put us behind in the game a little bit.

"The thing with giving chances in IPL cricket, giving very good players a second opportunity (can be catastrophic). And he (Mayers) cashed in pretty much from that moment. He hit everything on the middle. He attacked our spin, which he played really well.

"So that's just a good lesson for us. We know we have to be really sharp in the field. We can't afford to put chances down and, if you do, you have to expect that they (opposition) are gonna make you pay."

The Australian legend said giving away 16 maximums is something that does peg a team back from where it is difficult to bounce back.

"I think we conceded 16 sixes in our bowling innings. So that goes to show they (DC bowlers) were a fair bit off with the execution of their bowling. I think whenever you are giving away 16 sixes and there were only five fours, it is quite remarkable.

"So whenever you are giving that many, it's going to be hard to drag yourself back into the game," he added.

He was of the view that it wasn't a 190-plus wicket and batting second his team was still well-placed to chase down the target, given the dew factor.

"Looking at the wicket, I don’t think it was a 190-plus wicket. There was a lot of dew there. If anything, it was probably better for us batting second. There are a few reasons why we lost this game and we will address those and hopefully improve for our next one.

"Wood was outstanding. He bowled the way we thought he'd bowl. We knew he would run in and bowl fast, attack the stumps and use his bouncers. That's what he did. He used his bouncers really well and he is a world-class fast bowler.

"I think, as this tournament goes on, and if he stays fit, you'll see him bowl some really fast spells."