Is Chhetri Joining RCB?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2023 09:34 IST
It's not news that football legend Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Virat Kohli are good friends.

And so it was not surprising when Chhetri dropped by Royal Challengers Bangalore's training session on Friday, March 31.

India's football captain trained with RCB players, spoke with his buddy Kohli and gave the RCB youngsters some words of advice.

'Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11's fielding skills are fire!' RCB tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kohli and Chhetri at the Let There Be Sport event in Bengaluru, March 31, 2023. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

REDIFF CRICKET
