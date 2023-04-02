Top Performer: Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates Venkatesh Iyer's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings came up with a comprehensive all-round performance to begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a 7-run win via the Duckworth Lewis method over the Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit match in Mohali on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The hosts executed their batting plans wonderfully well as big-hitters batted around their Captain Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 40 off 29 balls.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who walked in at No 3, smashed two sixes and five boundaries for his 32-ball 50. Almost all the batters contributed with the bat significantly.

Chasing 192, KKR just did not have enough firepower in them and Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Punjab bowlers as he led the bowling attack from the front.

The left-arm pacer came up with a disciplined bowling show. The 24 year old bowled an action-packed second over, striking on the first ball to have Mandeep Singh (2) caught at deep mid-wicket by Sam Curran. After Anukul Roy hit him for a four, Arshdeep had the left-handed batter caught at short mid-wicket.

He brought his A-game on the table with the ball when he dismissed Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer (34) with another short ball just before the rain arrived.

It was a big blow to KKR's hopes of pulling off a win, the two-time IPL champions then failed to put up a fight in the chase and lost wickets at regular intervals.

They were 146/7 in 16 overs when the rain stopped play and there was no scope for resumption.

Arshdeep was fittingly named Player of the Match for his 3/19 in three overs.