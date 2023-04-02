News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Knee injury puts Kane Williamson out of IPL

Knee injury puts Kane Williamson out of IPL

April 02, 2023 11:42 IST
Kane Williamson loses his balance and falls awkwardly

IMAGE: Kane Williamson loses his balance and falls awkwardly after catching Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad just ahead of the boundary rope during the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League following the knee injury he sustained in the 2023 tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a catch on the boundary line, at the Narendra Modi stadium.

 

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," said Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki.

Williamson will head home to New Zealand for further assessment, the defending champions said.

Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course.

The 32-year-old got injured following a nasty fall while fielding on the boundary during the 13th over of CSK’s innings and limped off the field.

Williamson, who was making his Gujarat Titans debut, intercepted a ball headed for a possible six off CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat. He did well to palm the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary ropes, but fell awkwardly on the ground and clutched his right knee in pain.

He was taken off after receiving on-field treatment and did not come back to bat.

B. Sai Sudharsan came on as a substitute fielder first and later took Williamson's place in the Titans playing eleven under the Impact Player rule.

