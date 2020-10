October 06, 2020 10:13 IST

Game 20 of the IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians during the game with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, October 4, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians are sitting at the top of the table with 6 points so far from 3 wins from 5 games.

The Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth on the table having won two of the four matches it played.

Time to vote, guys!