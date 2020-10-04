PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: October 04, 2020 18:05 IST

Images from Sunday's Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock celebrates his fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Quinton de Kock worked his way back to form with a 39-ball 67 before Krunal Pandya's pyrotechnics powered Mumbai Indians to a formidable 208 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

The swashbuckling duo of Hardika Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored at their usual brisk pace, but it was Krunal who took Mumbai Indians past 200 with 20 runs off four deliveries in the last over.

Rohit Sharma plonked Sandeep Sharma over mid-wicket for a six to start the proceedings, but the Mumbai Indians skipper was out, caught behind off the next delivers as he chased a wide delivery, only to nick it to Jonny Bairstow.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma reacts after being caught behind by Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth was not convinced by Sandeep Sharma's loud appeal, but the review went in favour of the SunRisers.

Suryakumar struck six boundaries, including a couple of pleasing drives, in his 18-ball 27 before being dismissed by Siddarth Kaul, who was picked for this game ahead of Khaleel Ahmed.

IMAGE: Siddarth Kaul celebrates the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

At the other end, de Kock worked the ball around nicely, in between playing the big shots, as Mumbai Indians maintained a healthy run rate and looked on a course for a competitive total.

After 10 overs they were 91 for two, with de Kock looking in fine touch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Playing in place of the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep had done more than what was expected of him in his first two overs, sending back the in-from Rohit early.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard fires one of his three sixes into the stands. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

But Mumbai had enough firepower in their batting line-up and recovered from the early blow with de Kock leading the charge.

However, the seasoned South African, who reached his half century with a six straight over the bowler's head, was out after Rashid Khan took a fine running catch off his own bowling to signal the arrival of Hardik.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, who conceded just 22 runs in four overs, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Quinton de Kock caught and bowled. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The new man in would have been dismissed cheaply but David Warner could not hold on to a difficult chance at the boundary.

Manish Pandey, who had spilled one earlier in the day, made up for that with a sensational catch to send back Ishan Kishan after a 23-ball 31.

Pollard and Hardik then did what they do best even though the likes of T Natarajan bowled quite a few yorkers.