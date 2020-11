November 01, 2020 14:24 IST

Game 54 of IPL 2020 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the second game on Sunday (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST)

IMAGE: Steve Smith dives to get back to the crease during the Rajasthan Royals game against the Kings Xi Punjab in Abu Dhabi, October 30, 2020. Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

It's a final battle for KKR and RR to enter the IPL 2020 playoffs. Both teams have won six out of 13 games played.

The victor will also need to win with a better net run rate.

KKR or RR? Time to vote, guys!