PICS: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Last updated on: October 30, 2020 22:13 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle hit eight sixes and six fours in his 99 off 63 balls during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chris Gayle continued his menacing form, smashing a 63-ball 99, to steer Kings XI Punjab to 185 for 4 in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Gayle and captain KL Rahul (46) took the Rajasthan Royals bowlers to the cleaners, stitching 120 runs for the second wicket in 13.4 overs, to help Kings XI post a challenging total after being put in to bat.

Nicholas Pooran played a late cameo of 22 off just 10 deliveries with the help of three sixes.

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia catches K L Rahul off the bowling of Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gayle, who had four boundaries and eight sixes in his explosive innings, was out just two balls before the end of the innings and he showed his disappointment of missing out on a hundred by throwing down his bat.

During his knock, the West Indian ace took his tally of sixes to 1001 in his glittering T20 career.

IMAGE: K L Rahul during his steady 46 off 41 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI lost their first wicket in the opening over itself when Mandeep Singh was dismissed for a first-ball duck, with Ben Stokes taking a brilliant diving catch off an equally superb delivery by Jofra Archer.

But Gayle and Rahul maintained a high scoring rate, putting up 53 for 1 at the end of powerplay.

The self-styled 'Universe Boss' smacked two fours and a six off consecutive deliveries off pacer Kartik Tyagi.

IMAGE: Ben stokes celebrates with wicketkeeper Sanju Samson after dismissing Nocholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Gayle registered his third fifty in six matches in this IPL in style, hitting a six off Rahul Tewati in the 11th over as Kings XI cruised along to reach the 100-run mark in the 13th over.

Stokes finally got the breakthrough by getting rid of the tournament's top run-getter Rahul in the 15th over to put brakes on the Kings innings.

Rahul, who played second fiddle to Gayle, could not clear the ropes as Tewatia caught him near the boundary.

Pooran then hit three sixes during his 10-balls stay, which fetched him 22 runs, to boost Kings total.