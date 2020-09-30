PIX: Shah Rukh in stands as Knights rule Dubai night

Last updated on: September 30, 2020 23:07 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan watches his team take on Rajasthan Royals, in the IPL match, in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Dubai to watch his franchise take Rajasthan Royals in Wednesday's Indian Premier fixture.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore had earlier confirmed that the Bollywood heartthrob would be there in the stands for the match against the unbeaten Steve Smith-led side.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri and son Aryan at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore during which he said the actor will be present at the stadium.

"I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game," Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh applauds from the stands. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

KKR are playing their third game of this IPL. While the team suffered a defeat in the opening match, it secured a seven-wicket victory in the second.

They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match, as Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs to help the team chase down a target of 143.

Commenting on the match, the KKR CEO had said: "Rajasthan is a terrific team but they know and we also know that we have a good record against them. So, that will be a bit of psychological advantage for us and hopefully, we capitalise on it."