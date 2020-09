September 30, 2020 17:37 IST

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner celebrates SRH's first IPL 2020 victory with Man of the Match Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Tuesday, after holding on to defend 162 in Abu Dhabi.

It was an all-round effort from Hyderabad with the batsmen first, then the bowlers, especially leg-sinner Rashid Khan taking three wickets to dent Delhi's hopes of a successful chase.

Following the match, spirits were high in the SRH dressing room and here is what Captain David Warner told his teammates after the win in a video posted by Sunrisers Huderabad on its Instagram feed...