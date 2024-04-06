Everyone is an MS Dhoni fan: SRH players praise CSK legend

Photograph: BCCI

After the end of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, the Hyderabad-based franchise players praised MS Dhoni and said that everyone is a fan of him.

The IPL shared a small clip on their social media handle where Hyderabad players hailed the former CSK skipper's aura.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said that Dhoni will go down as a legend.

"He is going down as a legend. Especially in this country, as well," Klaasen said.

Meanwhile, the former SRH skipper Aiden Markram called Dhoni a "legend."

"Yeah, he's still got it. He is still the legend," Markram said.

On the other hand, Pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that the 42-year-old has got that "aura" behind him.

"There is no point denying the fact that everyone is a MS Dhoni fan. He has got aura behind him," Unadkat said.

"From Orange, To Yellow. For MS Dhoni ft. Hyderabad," IPL wrote on X while sharing the video.

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a massive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.