Sakshi, Ziva Attend First CSK Game

Sakshi, Ziva Attend First CSK Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2024 07:59 IST
IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

Sakshi Singh Dhoni attended her first match of IPL 2024 along with daughter Ziva as they cheered for the Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Sakshi had CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar Gaikwad and Shardul Thakur's wife Mittali Parulkar for company in the stands.

 

Sakshi is a regular at CSK games every IPL season, but this year she was not seen in the first three games played by the defending champions, likely because Ziva was attending school.

This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's farewell IPL season and he has already begun the handover process by relinquishing the captaincy to Gaikwad.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also attended the IPL match in his home state.

Movie superstar Venkatesh Daggubati is SRH's biggest supporter.

SRH CEO Kaviya Maran will hope her team fares better this season and makes it to the play-offs.

Dhoni was felicitated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association ahead of the start of the match. He was presented with a figurine of the city's famous landmark, the Charminar.

REDIFF CRICKET
CSK Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?
CSK Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
Abhishek credits Lara, Yuvraj for smashing form!
Hardik Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple
