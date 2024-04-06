News
RCB should try to chase targets to revive fortunes: Gavaskar

RCB should try to chase targets to revive fortunes: Gavaskar

Source: PTI
April 06, 2024 17:19 IST
IMAGE: With the RCB bowling unit struggling, Sunil Gavaskar said RCB’s strength lies in their batting unit. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar said on Saturday that the embattled Royal Challengers Bengaluru should try to chase targets more to revive their fortunes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB are currently languishing at eighth place with two points from four matches, and in their fifth match they will face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

 

“Of course, the toss is not in your control. But at all possible opportunities, they should chase targets as batting is their strong point. I think that will give them a better chance at winning matches,” said Gavaskar in Bengaluru during the cricket talk show, Midwicket Stories, which also featured England batting legend Geoffrey Boycott and former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull.

Gavaskar was hinting at the out of form bowling unit of RCB that failed to defend totals on both the occasions they have been asked to.

While chasing, the Bengaluru outfit has managed to eke out one win against Punjab Kings and went down against Lucknow Super Giants in the other.

Talking in general about the impact of T20, Gavaskar emphasised on the entertainment quotient it has brought to modern cricket.

“Modern cricket is hard but entertaining. These days not many balls are being left and a lot more shots are being played – switch-hits, reverse scoops etc. The concept of taking the shine of balls is not followed as it was the norm in our times,” he said.

That brought the talk to the future of Test cricket, and Gavaskar said the longest format would not fade away as many have been fearing.

“Test cricket is not dying, it will survive. Perhaps, three or four nations will play five-match series against each other while the rest will play the three-match series. I think that is going to be the way forward for that format,” Gavaskar noted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
