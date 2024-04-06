CSK Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their winning streak at home, cruising to their second consecutive victory at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium on Friday, April 5, 2024.

This dominant performance stands in stark contrast to their dismal performance in the 2023 season, where they managed only a single win on home soil.

Captain Pat Cummins, determined to transform Hyderabad into an SRH fortress, is strategically leveraging the experience of seasoned players.

This focus on utilising home advantage and banking on the crowd's fervent support is a clear sign of Cummins' well-defined strategy for IPL 2024.

A look at the best knocks in the CSK-SRH game:

Abhishek Sharma

SRH's rising star emerged as the hero of their emphatic six wicket victory against the defending champions. His breathtaking knock in the Powerplay not only laid the foundation for the win, but also propelled him into the limelight of IPL 2024.

Facing just 12 deliveries, Sharma unleashed a whirlwind of power, amassing a belligerent 37 runs. His strike rate -- a staggering 308.33 -- left the CSK bowlers in disarray.

The left-hander took particular liking to Mukesh Choudhary, hammering him for a staggering 27 runs in the very first over. Three towering sixes and two boundaries rained down on the hapless bowler, who looked completely out of sorts in his first competitive game since December 2022.

Abhishek's onslaught continued into the next over, where he fearlessly targeted IPL specialist Deepak Chahar. A boundary and a six off Chahar further cemented his dominance, although his innings was cut short soon after by a diving Ravindra Jadeja catch.

Abhishek's pyrotechnics had effectively sealed the chase for SRH before CSK could even contemplate a fightback. His knock not only stands as the second-fastest fifty in IPL history (achieved in a mere 3.3 overs) but also propelled him into the top 5 contenders for the coveted Orange Cap.

With 161 runs in just four innings, Abhishek has emerged as a vital cog in the SRH batting line-up. His ability to score quickly at the top of the order provides a much needed impetus for the team, and his performance against CSK is a clear indication of his growing stature in the IPL.

Aiden Markram

While the headlines might be dominated by Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock, Markram played a crucial role in anchoring the SRH chase.

The South African, who captained SRH last season, displayed his experience and composure at the crease. He stitched together a crucial 60 run partnership with opener Travis Head, effectively ending the contest as early as the seventh over. Markram's ability to maneuver the CSK spinners brilliantly was a key factor in his success.

Head, who came in as the Impact Sub for T Natarajan, played a valuable supporting role before departing in the 10th over. However, by that stage, the pressure had already shifted to CSK, with SRH needing just 59 runs from the remaining overs with eight wickets in hand.

Markram reached his first fifty of the IPL 2024 season in the 14th over, highlighting his consistent scoring throughout the chase. While the CSK bowlers toiled for wickets, Markram remained unfazed, working the ball around the gaps and picking up crucial singles and twos. He even displayed his power-hitting prowess, launching a massive six off Ravindra Jadeja in the ninth over.

His composed fifty, scored off just 36 deliveries, showcased his ability to pace the chase perfectly.

Markram's knock not only ensured stability in the middle order but also underlined his importance to the SRH batting line-up.

Shivam Dube

Dube emerged as the lone bright spot in a subdued CSK batting performance. Batting first on a sluggish pitch, CSK struggled to find momentum, but Dube's aggressive knock provided a much-needed spark.

The left-hander wasted no time in taking on the SRH bowling attack, particularly the spinners. He launched the third ball he faced for a six off Shahbaz Ahmed and continued to score freely, amassing 25 runs off his first ten deliveries. Dube's dominance against spin continued as he took on leg-spinner Mayank Markande with similar disdain.

His power-hitting prowess was on full display as he lined up T Natarajan, returning from injury, for back-to-back sixes over the deep mid-wicket region. These lusty blows showcased Dube's ability to single-handedly accelerate the scoring rate.

Dube's 45 runs came off a mere 24 deliveries, with two boundaries and a staggering four sixes. His dismissal came via a mistimed pull shot off a slower delivery from Pat Cummins.

Despite his valiant effort, CSK's overall batting performance remained underwhelming. Dube's knock served as a reminder of his power-hitting capabilities and his importance in providing impetus to the CSK batting line-up.

